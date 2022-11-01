Biehl Park

The hanging plants were back up in Biehl Park on Monday.

VENICE — After months of waiting for results, the city of Venice learned it won national beautification awards for its flowers just days following the hurricane.

“We had just finished getting clobbered,” said Bob Vedder, the lead volunteer for Venice Area Beautification Inc.’s Bloom Team.


Bob Vedder

Bob Vedder holds up a America in Bloom sign while presenting awards to City Council on Tuesday.
City Crews

City crews work on clearing trees along Main Street after Hurricane Ian.
