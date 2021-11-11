Veteran survived hurricanes, explosions

VENICE — A Venice resident for more than 30 years, Wally Appel is no stranger to hurricanes.
In fact, he rode out a Category 5 storm that did hundreds of millions of dollars of damage and claimed more than 600 lives.
In New England.
In 1938. He was 12.
But that's not the only one he's experienced. There was also the one that tore up the boardwalk as he watched.
In Asbury Park, New Jersey.
In 1944, when he was an officer candidate in the Navy.
And the one his ship sailed through the tail end of while he was on his way to officer training. They encountered some big waves, he said, but nothing serious.
Then he transferred to another ship to complete his voyage to Norfolk, Virginia. That ship — a destroyer on its shakedown cruise — had gone through the middle of the hurricane, he said.
He got on board expecting to be a passenger but so many crew members were incapacitated by seasickness that he ended having to help out in the mess hall.
'Prepare to ram'
He hadn't set out to be an officer. He just wanted to join the Navy, finally persuading his mother to sign for him to enlist as his 18th birthday and the prospect of getting drafted approached.
He attended boot camp in New York and while awaiting his assignment worked for two weeks in a tomato-processing plant with other seamen and some Italian prisoners of war.
The help was needed because of the labor shortage, he said, "and they even paid us."
He was sent to Richmond, Virginia, to attend diesel school, then to Miami to work on a base for escort ships.
He remembers staying in the Everglades Hotel, eight men to a room.
Finally, he was assigned to a ship: Patrol Craft Escort (PCE) 842, which was being built in the Chicago steelyards. Upon completion, it was sent down the Mississippi River to New Orleans, he said, where it was commissioned and the crew boarded.
Its shakedown cruise took Appel back to Miami, where it was based until it became part of a convoy escorting ships between Trinidad and Brazil, providing protection against German U-boats.
PCE 842's job was to drop depth charges when sonar readings showed a suspicious shape. Sometimes it was a sub, Appel said, and sometimes it was a whale.
One night he was on duty in the engine room when a call to "general quarters" — battle stations — went out. His was on the rear deck but he couldn't leave the engine room until someone relieved him.
The next announcement was "Prepare to ram." That meant to grab onto something and hold on, he said.
Then he heard "a terrible explosion" and felt the ship nearly being blown out of the water. Pipes in the engine room started to leak, he said, and men who were somehow asleep at the time were thrown out of their bunks.
It turned out that depth charges dropped off the rear deck had been set to a depth of only 15 feet instead of 50 or more. The crew had nearly blown up its own ship.
It was a new ship with a new crew, Appel said.
"We weren't as well trained as we should have been, probably," he said.
Aircraft were also part of the escort convoy, but their job was to track and destroy U-boats, he said. After the war, Appel learned that his childhood best friend had been flying over PCE 842 on its trips between Trinidad and Brazil.
Busted
He was sort of recruited for officer training.
Each division was supposed to solicit volunteers and his hadn't, so his commanding officer asked if he'd like to try it. He agreed.
"Well, I wasn't doing anything," he said.
What he didn't know was that officer candidates were busted down from the rank they held — he was a machinist's mate 3rd class at the time — to able-bodied seaman, with a cut in pay to go along with it.
He was in the officers program in his junior year at Penn State, and married, when the war ended. He'd served long enough that he could leave the Navy, he said, or he could stay in college and earn his commission, but he'd have to serve two more years.
He'd always wanted to attend the Rhode Island School of Design, so he applied and was accepted - and learned he'd have to complete all four years despite his time at Penn State.
Shortly before graduation, he won a contest sponsored by Westinghouse and was offered a job. He'd spend his entire working career in industrial design for all the major appliance companies.
Eventually, he'd retire to Venice - after he traveled the world in an international position with Electrolux, a Swedish company, to far more places than the Navy sent him: Germany, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand.
"You name it, I was there," he said.
