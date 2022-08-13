featured topical Want to win a megalodon tooth? By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Aug 13, 2022 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — Get ready to start searching for replica megalodon teeth around Venice for a chance to win a real megalodon tooth. Venice store Shark Frenzy will be hiding 30 replica megalodon teeth around Venice in a “Frenzy Mania” scavenger hunt from Aug. 14-20.PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED After a successful year in 2021, the Venice store Shark Frenzy will be hosting a scavenger hunt called Frenzy Mania from Aug. 14-20.“We are so excited,” said Brittanie Pierce of Shark Frenzy.There will be 30 replica megalodon teeth hidden in notable locations around Venice, including Venice Avenue, Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, the beaches and more.The Mania Megs will be re-hidden daily throughout the weeklong hunt. When participants find one, they can bring it into the Shark Frenzy store during regular business hours to spin a wheel of prizes. The prizes include shirts, necklaces and sifters. On the prize wheel, there will also be a chance to enter into a raffle for a megalodon tooth.Sharky Frenzy will be giving out four teeth in the raffle this year. The winners will be announced about 4 p.m. Aug. 20.Each participant can win only one prize per day.The scavenger hunt will be rain or shine, Pierce said. However, if there is inclement weather, Pierce said they will not be encouraging anyone to hunt.For more information about Frenzy Mania, visit Shark Frenzy’s Facebook page at bit.ly/3vOPwte.“This year we are expecting even more growth,” Pierce said about the hunt. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Brittanie Pierce Megalodon Meg: A Novel Of Deep Terror Shark Frenzy Store Venice Venice Store Shark Frenzy Venice Chamber Of Commerce Trending Now Dead tortoises found near FPL work site Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
