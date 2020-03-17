Robert Ogden of Holiday Park in North Port spent almost all of his four years in the Navy aboard the destroyer Robert S. Edwards (DD-950) during the Vietnam War. He made two trips, from ’65 to ’69, to the war zone to support the 3rd Marine Division fighting the North Vietnam Army and Vietcong.
However, his most perilous time aboard ship was not off the coast of Vietnam, but on a return trip to Subic Bay in the Philippines to replace the barrels of their main guns aboard the destroyer. They sailed through Typhoon Kit.
“It was a rough ride going through that storm for a few days,” the 75-year-old retired sailor recalled. “We came into port on one engine. “At one point during the storm waves were breaking over our ship. They broke the windows out on the bridge. One minute the ship was way down in a trough of water and the next minute the bow was pointed skyward.
“It was so rough you didn’t have time to think about getting seasick,” Ogden recalled. “During the storm we lost one man. A sailor named Garcia was on deck and attempting to go below when he was crushed by the hatch when a giant wave rolled over our ship.”
DD-950 returned to Subic Bay to have the barrels of her five-inch guns replaced. They had fired these guns so often that the spent recycle brass casing they would normally store aboard ship were thrown over the side for lack of space aboard.
After replacing one engine and the barrels of all the big guns aboard ship she sailed back into the war zone off the coast of Vietnam.
“On that cruise we went down under and stopped in Brisbane, Australia,” Osborn recalled. “I became a ‘Shell Back’ when I crossed the equator. Somehow I survived the hazing ordeal from the crew. They wouldn’t do today what they did to us back then.
“My job on the first cruise to to Vietnam was simply to man the RADAR. During the second trip over I was in contact with the Marine spotter ashore. He would communicate coordinates to me. I would write them down and read them off to him so there were not mistakes made. Then I would transfer these coordinates down to fire control,” he said.
“Once we got on target we’d fire several salvos then my spotter would tell me if any adjustments needed to be made. If so, I would pass the new information on to fire control. After they were made we would fire for effect. Then we would open up on the target. Our Fletcher Class destroyer’s main five-inch guns weighed 74 pounds and we could hit a target 10 miles away.”
“When I was discharged from the Navy in ’69 my rating was 2nd Class Petty Officer,” Ogden said. “My time in the Navy was very interesting. I never regretted a minute of it.”
When he first got out of the service he did excavation work for a small firm in Pennsylvania. It was during this period he married. His wife passed away eight years ago.
Then, thanks to his brother, who worked for a General Motors engine plant, he spent the next 35 years working on the assembly line for the same plant.
“My wife and I came to visit a friend in North Port some years ago,” he said. “We decided we liked it here and we moved down in 2007.”
Ogden is a member of AmVets Post 312 in North Port. He is a trustee and a member of the post’s honor guard.
He has two daughters, Lisa and Amy Jo, who live up north.
