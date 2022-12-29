featured Water main break in Wellen Park area Staff Report Dec 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email image provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH PORT — A broken water main is causing problems in the Wellen Park area, according to city officials. The break happened in front of the 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store at West Villages Marketplace, just off Tamiami Trail at 12270 Mercado Drive. The break did not necessitate a water boil alert, however it did result in lower water pressure for customers in the area of Gran Paradiso, Island Walk and Wellen Park.Service has not been interrupted, and the line is expected to be repaired this afternoon, city officials said. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now EDC: North Port is an asset to county Apartments planned along River Road Plans coming together for new Wellen Park high school Still promoting Aruba two decades later Celebrity chef opens food truck in Venice Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
