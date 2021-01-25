WELLEN PARK - Different name, but similar results.
Formerly known as West Villages until a moniker change in 2020, Wellen Park remains in the Top 5 for top-selling master-planned communities.
The 2020 results were released by real estate consulting firms, John Burns and RCLCO, Wellen Park said in a news release.
For 2020, it topped out at No. 4. It has been in the Top 5 for each of the last four years. How quick has it turned around? In 2016, it wasn't in the Top 20.
A news release notes it had 1,415 home sold in 2020, which was an 11% increase from 1,273.
That despite COVID-19, the community "maintained its 2019 ranking," the news release said.
“Over the past year, we’ve received tremendous interest from homebuyers who recognize how special Wellen Park is,” Wellen Park President Rick Severance said in the news release. “The neighborhood and home options, lifestyle, and amenities Wellen Park offers have all contributed to a record number of home sales, something we expect will continue in 2021.”
Wellen Park said it is creating three "districts" - West Villages, Playmore and Downtown Wellen. It believes that will offer "a vibrant mix of residential, commercial and recreational options.
About 8,000 people currently live in the area - but it could be 60,000 residents and 22,000 homes when it is completely built out.
Lennar is opening the Tortuga neighborhood this year.
"Tortuga is the last West Villages neighborhood to break ground. Designed around a serene park setting, Tortuga will feature a wide variety of elegantly appointed executive homes, each including luxury extras and upgrades at no additional charge," the news release states. "Floorplans range from 1,677 to 3,231 square feet of living space and prices range from the high $200s to the high $300s."
The West Villages District has 10 neighborhoods, it noted. Builders involved in the developments include DiVosta, Lennar, Mattamy Homes, M/I Homes, Neal Communities, Sam Rodgers and WCI.
Playmore District will have six new neighborhoods, including one with a golf course. The six new neighborhoods will include about 2,000 new homesites.
It 2020, it completed its Welcome Center near the Marketplace plaza along U.S. 41. It is open to visitors from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 12275 Mercado Drive.
"In 2020, Wellen Park completed a land swap with Sarasota County Schools," it said. "In exchange for 60 acres near the Atlanta Braves’ spring training stadium in the Playmore District, the school district received a 130-acre site suitable to build both a K-8 school and high school in the near future. Wellen Park residents will gain expanded education options through the A-rated public school district."
It also started digging out an 80-acre lake for Downtown Wellen.
"Currently under construction, Downtown Wellen will include a vibrant hub filled with shopping, dining, entertainment and other amenities," it said. "The mixed-use development will be open to residents and visitors alike and feature waterfront experiences, pedestrian-friendly streets and public community spaces."
It will ultimately include retail shops, dining, a playground, 3-mile wellness trail and a town hall. It will open in late 2022 and would also including an apartment complex, hotel and assisted living community, the news release said.
"The community’s brand and vision are rooted in wellness. Wellen Park’s wellness focus is holistic and practical, designed to give residents greater opportunities to connect with one another, take care of themselves and encourage a healthy and active lifestyle, all within an inclusive, genuine community vibe," it said.
Mattamy Homes is the developer of Wellen Park. For more information, visit www.wellenpark.com or call 941-960-7805.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.