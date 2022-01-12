Two of the region’s largest developments have been named among the top-selling master-planned communities in the country.
Wellen Park in Sarasota County came in at No. 6, while Babcock Ranch in Charlotte County came in at No. 14, according to an annual survey by consulting firm RCLCO Real Estate.
“Babcock Ranch continues to fulfill our vision of a vibrant new hometown that’s full of possibility,” Syd Kitson said.
Kitson is the Babcock Ranch chair and CEO of its Kitson & Partners.
While Wellen Park ranked ahead of Babcock Ranch, its growth rate had slowed in 2021 from 2020; 951 new homes were sold in 2021 versus 1,415 for a 33% decrease, while Babcock Ranch sold 714 homes last year over 540 in 2020, for a 32% increase.
“The past year brought a lot of fantastic progress and growth for Wellen Park and we’re thrilled to be included once again amongst the top master-planned communities,” Wellen Park President Rick Severance said Wednesday. “We expect interest and demand from home buyers to only increase further as we get ready to open Phase One of Downtown Wellen Park at the end of 2022.”
The survey pointed to supply chain problems as the cause of many communities slowdowns, and overall growth was comparatively modest.
It showed home sales in the nation’s Top 50 master-planned communities grew by 5% compared to 2020, with a 14% decrease in sales during the second half of the year compared to the first half.
In addition to supply chain disruptions, labor market tightness and cost surges were the other reasons developers cited for this modest growth in sales, despite the consistent and growing demand for new homes in MPCs nationwide, the survey stated.
However, optimism is strong for 2022 and could be a big year for MPCs “if supply chain issues resolve and allow communities to capture more of the growing demand for new homes.”
On the land development side, developers noted that a lack of availability of everything from PVC pipes to concrete have slowed ability to deliver lots to their builders. On the home construction side, everything from lumber to kitchen appliances to flooring tiles have seen their share of shortages throughout the year, the survey revealed.
Wellen Park
Formerly known as West Villages, Wellen Park is mainly located along U.S. 41, within the city limits of North Port, with some portions of the community extending into unincorporated Sarasota County.
Wellen Park is situated on 13,000 acres and consists of various neighborhoods. The original ones are Gran Paradiso by Lennar Corporation, and IslandWalk by Otto Divosta. Other communities are Oasis by M/I Homes, The Preserve by D.R. Horton, Renaissance by Mattamy Homes, and Sarasota National and Tortuga by Lennar Corporation.
At buildout there will be more than 22,000 homes and more than 60,000 residents.
Babcock Ranch
The RCLCO recognition for Babcock Ranch, America’s first solar-powered town, reflects its sale of 714 homes in 2021, bringing the total to more than 1,758 homes.
Home builders offer more than 50 home designs ranging from 1,120 to more than 4,000 square feet, ranging in price from the $200,000s to over $1.5 million.
The homes are built to Florida Green Building Coalition standards; some of the home builders are A.R. Homes by Arthur Rutenberg, Divco Custom Homes, Florida Lifestyle Homes, Lennar, Meritage Homes, Pulte Homes and WCI.
The Babcock Ranch community was approved as part of a public-private partnership with the state and local governments. The deal established the neighboring Babcock Ranch Preserve; Kitson & Partners sold some 74,000 acres to the state for preservation of the most environmentally sensitive areas.
