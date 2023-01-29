Wellen Park Model Home Showcase is set

WELLEN PARK — Wellen Park announced its inaugural Model Home Showcase, set for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.
Visitors can take self-guided tours of more than a dozen model homes during the free event, according to a news release by Wellen Park.
The showcase will feature fully furnished one- and two-story homes within walking distance of the soon-to-open Downtown Wellen.
These include two-bedroom, two-bathroom attached villas to four-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family homes. Models range in price from $400s to more than $1 million, the release states.
Several architectural and interior design elements will be represented, “from coastal, farmhouse, British West Indies and Craftsman elevations and sophisticated updates on transitional, cottage, vintage glam and Florida style with touches of contemporary,” according to the release.
Builders participating with models include Mattamy Homes, Lennar, Sarasota-based builder Sam Rodgers Homes, Toll Brothers and Neal Communities.
“Wellen Park’s model homes speak to the needs and aspirations of our future residents,” Wellen Park President Rick Severance stated in the release. “The homes also provide a glimpse inside the vibrant lifestyles Wellen Park offers, including bundled golf, low-maintenance homes for lock-and-leave living, private neighborhood resort-style amenities, and an emphasis on walkability, wellness and community connections.”
After it, visitors can experience the new downtown area before its official opening, along with live music, cornhole games, a playground, children’s splash pad and miles of trails surrounding the 80-acre Grand Lake. Food and beverage options will also be available.
