WELLEN PARK – Mattamy Homes will donate $1 million to support Florida communities affected by Hurricane Ian.
The funds will be split between the American Red Cross and Florida Disaster Fund, a spokesperson said Thursday.
The Canadian firm was also supporting its workers with donations, paid time off to volunteer in clean-up and food collection efforts, legal help relating to insurance claims and financial assistance such as interest-free loans, Mattamy founder and Mattamy Asset Management CEO Peter Gilgan said.
“It’s times like these that we need to come together to support and take care of one another,” he said.
Hurricane Ian destroyed much of Southwest Florida as it whistled through on Sept. 28. Although the Wellen Park development in western North Port fared well through the storm, Mattamy Homes recognized the widespread devastation that the residents and larger region were dealing with, Gilgan said.
Helping Mattamy staffers "was an easy decision, not to mention the right thing to do," Gilgan said.
The firm's updates to the area included:
Little impact to the buildings under construction and the timeline to open Downtown Wellen remains as it was pre-Ian—January 2023, with a grand opening event planned for early April.
Roadways and infrastructure within Wellen Park, maintained by the West Villages Improvement District, also fared well.
Within 48 hours of the storm’s landfall, all District roadways were passable. Bike lanes and sidewalks were clear within two weeks. The WVID staff also worked ahead of the storm to disconnect power to facilities - with the exception of streetlights - which helped ensure minimal damage to the irrigation system.
The Welcome Center reopened as soon as power was restored four days after the storm. Thanks to the partnership with Hotwire Communications for fiber-optic internet service, the Welcome Center had internet service available as soon as power was restored.
All model homes within Wellen Park are open and available for visits and tours.
Mattamy Homes Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada.
