Wellen Park Welcome Center - full building

Wellen Park Welcome Center at 12275 Mercado Drive in West Villages.

 SUN PHOTO BY Tami Garcia

WELLEN PARK – Mattamy Homes will donate $1 million to support Florida communities affected by Hurricane Ian.

The funds will be split between the American Red Cross and Florida Disaster Fund, a spokesperson said Thursday.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Now

Load comments