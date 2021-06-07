WELLEN PARK – Known for its thousands of homes, Wellen Park is adding what its calling a "luxury rental apartment complex."
The community is teaming with Davis Development for its Tropia at Wellen Park.
The complex will be along U.S. 41 in downtown Wellen,according to a news release.
“As a record number of people are deciding to make Florida their home, diversifying residential options within Wellen Park has become more important than ever,” Wellen Park President Rick Severance said in a Monday morning news release. “With Tropia, more people will be able to experience life at Wellen Park as they take time to decide on a residence, wait for construction on their new home to complete, or simply prefer the flexibility of renting in a walkable area directly adjacent to the vibrancy of Downtown Wellen."
It expects leases on the apartments to begin in the summer of 2022. There will be more than 250 luxury apartments, including one-, two- and three-bedroom varieties.
"Tropia Wellen Park will feature brand-new luxury apartments boasting wood finish flooring throughout, spacious walk-in closets, and relaxing patios or balconies," the news release said. "The designer kitchens will offer modern cabinetry, custom backsplash, sleek pendant lighting above the peninsulas, and granite countertops perfect for entertaining."
They will be pet-friendly and have a resort-style pool, cabanas and grilling options outside along with a fitness center, brew lounge and conference room, along with other amenities, the news release states.
It will be close to downtown Wellen, which is set to open in late 2022. Downtown Wellen will include shops, restaurants, a town hall, kids playground along with an 80-acre "active" lake and 3-mile wellness trail, the news release states.
Wellen Park currently has about 8,000 residents, and — when completely — may have more than 60,000 residents and 22,000 homes, according to the news release.
"The community’s brand and vision are rooted in wellness. Holistic and practical, Wellen Park’s wellness focus is designed to give residents greater opportunities to connect with one another, take care of themselves and encourage a healthy and active lifestyle, all within an inclusive, genuine community vibe," it said.
For more information, visit www.wellenpark.com, call 941-499-8210 or visit its Welcome Center at 12275 Mercado Drive, Venice. It is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
