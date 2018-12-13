As we approach the end of 2018, I want to update you on the progress on several important infrastructure developments in West Villages, Florida. This has been a busy and productive year. We appreciate the hard work of our many partners and are excited to see the great progress ahead. West Villages has caught the attention of real estate, development and business leaders throughout the state, region and beyond.
Next week the West Villages Improvement District will open Blue Heron Park, a 33-acre park with two miles of walking paths, places for sitting and enjoying nature and two dog parks. It will be open from dawn until dusk, just off River Road, about one mile north of River Road and S. Tamiami Trail.
West Villages Marketplace, the Publix-anchored shopping center, is moving along well. The site clearing at the south west corner of West Villages Parkway and S. Tamiami Trail is finished and the grading is underway. Construction of the Publix building will commence January 2019 and is scheduled to open in the fall of 2019.
Marketplace is exciting as it is the first retail experience in West Villages. We look forward to announcing new shops, restaurants and services coming to Marketplace. This will be a place to serve your everyday needs and make life here more convenient.
Just west of Marketplace, Preto Boulevard will connect Tamiami Trail with the new section of Playmore and provide an additional entrance and exit for visitors to the Atlanta Braves Spring Training complex, CoolToday Park. The nicely landscaped boulevard will feature sidewalks as well as an attractive median. This one-and-a-half-mile boulevard will be a multi-use path ideal for walking, jogging and cycling. It is scheduled to open in spring of 2019.
We are well into the planning for our town center, which will be a sought-after location for people from around the region. This will be the focal point for West Villages and a jewel for the community. We look forward to being able to let you know more about the design and plans for this destination.
The traffic light that Lennar and DiVosta are installing at the entrances to Gran Paradiso and IslandWalk is well underway and should be fully operational early 2019. There are also intersection improvements in process at West Villages Parkway and S. Tamiami Trail. This includes a traffic signal which will be operational before the first Spring Training game at CoolToday Park.
The Wastewater Treatment Plant is on schedule as well. When complete in January of 2020, the facility will be handed over to the City of North Port for operations. This important piece of infrastructure will help provide irrigation water for commercial and residential properties.
We look forward to more good news about the development in West Villages as we continue to build this new town designed for living Life Your Way. Wishing you a healthy and prosperous 2019!
