WEST VILLAGES — Several hundred golfers took off Tuesday for the second West Villages Invitational.
The tournament is put on in part with the Atlanta Braves, who are getting ready to open their new spring training facility in the West Villages.
During its first year, the tournament was held at Plantation. This year, it moved to Sarasota National
The tournament was played in support of Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County and again welcomed former Atlanta Braves players.
Former Braves pitchers Kris Medlen, Mike Bielecki and Greg McMichael spent the day golfing for the cause and hanging out with fans.
West Villages President Paul Erhardt said West Villages was pleased to hold the event and have the Braves attend.
Atlanta Braves Services Director Jim Kraft of the Atlanta Braves said the Braves were pleased to be the presenting sponsor.
Kraft said those who plan to attend the game have a lot to look forward to on opening day at CoolToday Park on March 24.
For those who weren’t able to snag tickets for the March 24 game, there will be an opportunity to visit the stadium on March 23. Kraft said there will be music and events planned for both days. The Clydesdales will be at the Park on March 23 during the open house as well.
For IslandWalk resident Barbara Laneau, it was a thrill.
“I just thought it was exciting to be part of it,” Laneau said.
This was Laneau’s first time golfing the tournament, but she’s no stranger to the game. She hits the links frequently and has played Sarasota National.
She figured it was a good opportunity to come out to benefit Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County. Laneau didn’t care if she won or not, she was just out to have a good time.
“(I’m) doing it for a good cause,” she said.
Overall she’s also excited to see the CoolToday Park and plans to take advantage of it after it opens.
Joanne and Jim Hammer are excited for the park, but also appreciated the tournament being so close to home — they live in Sarasota National.
Joanne Hammer has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Charlotte County where she participated in a woman’s build. She saw this as an opportunity to be involved again.
“It’s in our backyard and it’s close to our heart because they give back,” Joanne said.
Joanne Hammer like Laneau is excited for the opening of the park and she’s looking forward to it.
Last year’s champions, John Rawlings, Bill Doherty, David Theriault and Ted Allen, were excited to return.
“We couldn’t not defend our title,” Allen said.
The group are season ticket holders as well, so this was a great opportunity to get out with the Braves while also assisting their community.
“(It’s) a great opportunity to give back,” Rawlings said.
The group is looking forward to the March 24 game and they say they can’t wait for the game with seats behind home plate.
For more on the park, visit www.facebook.com/cooltodaypark.
