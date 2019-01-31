Nearly 75 percent of so-called “sentinel” chickens used for monitoring disease in Sarasota and Charlotte counties tested positive for West Nile Virus in 2018.
Of the 100 sentinel chickens Sarasota County Mosquito Control uses in Venice, Englewood, North Port, and Sarasota neighborhoods, 74 of them contracted West Nile Virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control arbovirus surveillance report.
Of the 25 sentinel chickens throughout Charlotte County, 19 tested positive for West Nile Virus and one contracted the St. Louis Encephalitis Virus.
For the second year in a row, Sarasota County was among the highest in Florida for the number of sentinel chickens infected with West Nile Virus. Walton County had 117, Nassau County had 94 and Leon had 75.
In 2017, there were 37 cases of virus-infected chickens in Sarasota County, while Charlotte County had nine and Manatee County had 46.
The sentinel chicken program is designed to warn mosquito control officials of disease-carrying mosquitoes in neighborhoods. Each county reports to the state health department which produces a monthly online arbovirus surveillance report.
If lab results show the chicken contracted any disease, including encephalitis, West Nile, St. Louis or Eastern Equine diseases, the health department generates a public notice and recommends precautionary measures to reduce exposure of disease to humans and animals.
In 2018, Sarasota County ranked highest in the state for mosquito pools infected with West Nile Virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Sarasota County reported 18 mosquito pools (of up to 50 female infected mosquitoes of the same species in a concentrated area or neighborhood) with West Nile Virus.
This mosquito surveillance program helps the state better understand the risk of diseases spread by mosquitoes.
The first two mosquito pools were found in late July in East Venice. It’s the only time the public was warned of the outbreaks. Since then, 16 other diseased mosquito pools were reported in Venice, one in North Port and one in Sarasota, according to the CDC.
Mosquito pools
According to the Florida Health Department, other counties reported far fewer mosquito pools in 2018. Walton had six, Duval (Jacksonville) and Miami-Dade each had two, and Hillsborough had one case.
Manatee and Charlotte counties, which border Sarasota County, had no mosquito pools. However, each reported one person who contracted West Nile virus, while Sarasota had no reports of a human with the virus.
“Positive pools and positive chickens are just tools of surveillance that we use to help us determine what we need to do in order to protect the public,” wrote G. Steve Huard, Sarasota County spokesman. “We are one of only four counties that has a laboratory that can test the mosquitoes they collect.”
Chuck Henry, the head of the Sarasota County Health Department, also oversees Mosquito Management for the county. He said Florida “always has low levels of existing mosquito-borne disease occurring in the natural environment.”
“We did have an increase in the number of positive pools in 2018 for two main reasons,” Henry wrote in an email to the Sun. “Sarasota did experience an increase in disease activity in Venice and that is why we went into a medical advisory.
“The second [was] that during that time of increased activity in Venice we used a new method to determine the size and area of impact that we needed to focus our efforts and public notifications in. In that process we increased the number of traps set for collecting mosquito pools. So when you have an increase in activity and you set more traps collecting more mosquito pools, it’s very likely to collect more positive mosquito pools.”
Fighting back
Scott Schermerhorn, director of the Charlotte County Mosquito and Aquatic Weed Control, said that unlike in Sarasota County, it’s unnecessary to have an in-house lab because his technicians react quickly when disease is detected.
“Charlotte did have a higher-than-normal increase in West Nile and a confirmed human case,” Schermerhorn wrote in an email to the Sun. “It was still undetermined if the human may have contracted West Nile outside the county and then only had it confirmed here.”
Schermerhorn said there’s ample evidence to support the conclusion.
“The individual (who contracted West Nile Virus) admitted to hiking, hunting, fishing in Sarasota County routinely if not weekly,” Schermerhorn wrote. “Regardless, we in Charlotte County performed extra and intense treatments in the surrounding area of the victim to keep it from being passed on.
