This weekend’s Super Bowl Sunday is the second-biggest eating day on the American calendar, a celebration of classic tailgating fare.
But hands off the nachos and wings for now. There are some wildly different foods in our area, if you just know where to look.
Leapin’ gizzards
Gizzards have a bad rap. They can be tough, they’re purple and they often just get thrown away. They’re the part of the chicken’s digestive tract that grinds up her food. Very useful for the chicken, but why should we eat them?
Really, the only thing remotely wrong with gizzards is that they’re high in cholesterol.
Dan Terrill of Punta Gorda, one of our bolder local diners, once swore, “Gizzards can be amazingly tender and flavorful, intensely chicken-y and unctuous, without a hint of organ taste.”
On any given day, you could be putting away fried gizzards like there’s no tomorrow at Mini City, the food truck parked behind Englewood’s Beach Discount Liquors.
Chef-owner Glen Wilson knows how to cook them right.
Mini City ($), 937-733-0289, 1600 S. McCall Road behind Beach Discount Liquors, is open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday to 5 p.m.
PAH-sties, not PASTE-ies
The edible pasty has absolutely nothing to do with tasseled cover-ups and everything to do with Cornish miners, who carried the little hot pockets off to work with them.
Bundles of meat and veggies baked into dense, crimped turnovers, the hearty handfuls got the workingmen of Cornwall through a hard day’s toil, with the need for neither utensils nor reheating. The pasty’s density kept it warm, and its crimped edge provided a built-in handle, disposable after contamination from metal-tainted fingers.
You can try this historic dish at two local restaurants: The Celtic Ray Public House ($), 145 E. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, and the Pasty Shop ($), 180 N. Indiana Avenue, Englewood, which specializes in a wide variety of pasties, homemade soups and desserts.
Pasty Shop owner Pamela Woodcock Forst caters to both the British pasty preference — served with dipping gravy — and the “Yooper,” from Michigan’s U.P. (Upper Peninsula), where pasties call for ketchup.
The Ray serves less traditional versions: spicy beef, Breton chicken, classic Cornish, veggie, tandoori, Reuben and Guinness bacon cheeseburger.
Ackee — it’s what’s for breakfast
Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill ($) — 1825 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte (Save-a-Lot plaza) — serves any number of uniquely Caribbean dishes.
If you want something even more exotic than oxtail, there’s the Jamaican national breakfast: ackee and saltfish.
Mind you, if IHOP were to serve a breakfast special of salted mackerel with fruit that, unripe, is highly toxic, demand wouldn’t be overwhelming.
Thankfully, well-prepared ackee has the look and feel of scrambled eggs and is indescribably heavenly when mixed with salt cod, peppers and onions.
You can even add a distant relative of the pasty to your Jamaican breakfast. The patty evolved from pasties that immigrated to the islands during the colonial era.
Patsy’s Caribbean Delight ($), 320 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, also serves ackee and saltfish for breakfast on Sundays, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.