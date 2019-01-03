On December 21, Renaissance hosted a white elephant holiday gift exchange in the community’s new clubhouse and amenities facility. The event was fun and festive, featuring an array of sweet treats to enjoy. Residents of the community were asked to bring a wrapped gift no more then $10 to exchange with others. Some of the gifts residents provided included bottled wine, lottery tickets, Tervis tumblers, blue ray speaker, to name a few.
