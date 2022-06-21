VENICE — The world has returned to Venice for the American Association of Community Theatre’s International Festival.
It began Monday and runs through Sunday.
Top performers arrived from all over the world to showcase everything from an incredible one-man puppet show to mime and more. Each troupe will present two performances.
The first one will be adjudicated. Audience members are welcome to stay to hear what the judges have to say.
All the classrooms in the theater will be filled for a variety of offerings from set painting to audition prep and so much more.
The visitors will be the theater’s guests for the week, staying primarily in homes of residents and being driven back and forth, fed at the theater, taken on tours and celebrated at nightly “afterglows” (another word for party).
Venice Theatre is the only theater in the world to have had this prestigious event more than once — 2010, 2014, 2018 and now 2022.
Buy tickets for individual performances, sign up for classes if interested and stop by the trade show in the theater’s lobby.
With the world literally in Venice, it's an easy opportunity to see one more thing that makes Venice Theatre the second largest community theater in the U.S.
'WORLD' HISTORY
In December 2007, Venice Little Theatre applied to host the American Association of Community Theatre’s 2010 International Festival, a festival that took inspiration from an international theater festival established in Monaco in 1987 with Oscar-winning Princess Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier.
Murray Chase was in his 12th year as the theater’s artistic director and CEO. The theater’s budget had grown from $450,000 in 1995 — when Chase came aboard — to $2.1 million, according to the theater’s 27-page application.
As the theater looks to hosts its fourth AACT International Festival, its extensive volunteer force is hosting, transporting, entertaining and feeding all the international thespians coming from all over the world.
As Venice Theatre has grown from Venice Little Theatre since its founding in 1950, so has Worldfest.
In a history of AACT, two definitions of the word “amateur” are addressed.
“The typical American definition of ‘amateur,’ implying a relative lack of skill, is not accepted.”
Instead, “Amateur is used in the context of ‘to love;’ thus an amateur is one who does something for love and pleasure rather than for monetary remuneration.”
That has come through loud and clear in the three festivals presented in Venice since 2010, when the local theater hosted its first one.
In 2018, 13 troupes set up and performed shows in one-hour time slots, followed by adjudication of the troupe’s initial performance.
Some troupes perform in their native language. Some perform in mime and the rest in English. Past festivalgoers have come away realizing actions do speak louder than words.
One performer, Caio Stoli of Brazil, is returning for the third time, his second festival at Venice, with a show he has performed all over the world. He was here in 2010 and then came back on his own to present more performances two years later.
BEYOND THE STAGE
In addition to the theatrical performances, members of the American Association of Community Theatres will have meetings of various committees, and other participants will attend workshops and classes to hone skills in set painting, hip hop, resources and solutions for musical theatre, documentary acting, circus techniques, physical technique, monologue competition and more.
Classes are generally held on the theater’s second floor in the upstairs paint room, upstairs studio, education and president’s room.
Chase said the biennial format makes it easier to produce because there is less volunteer retraining involved. At the 2014 AACT festival in Venice, Chase was awarded the Art Cole Lifetime of Leadership Award by AACT.
With the new tech center up and running, visiting thespians will enjoy tours of that facility and, if they need help with sets or set components, it will be even easier to provide that help than in the past.
The theater’s newly enhanced lobby will host a trade show where attendees can purchases scripts, posters, DVDs, T-shirts and other items pertaining to theater.
To purchase tickets for the festival go to: venicetheatre.org/international/
