Can you believe it was only 20 years ago when the biggest internet access provider was subscription dial-up America Online (AOL)?
When logging on, if there were any messages, a cheery voice would announce the exciting news: “You’ve got mail!” It was such a recognizable phrase, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan starred in a movie by the same name some 10 years later.
Now, when someone sends us a message or email, we’re notified by a customized ringtone on our smartphone. It’s just not as exciting.
However, I didn’t think there’d ever be an electronic notification system for real mail delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.
So, imagine my surprise when I glanced at the bottom of a receipt for some stamps I recently purchased at a local post office which read: “Preview your mail. Track your packages. Sign up for FREE at www.informed delivery.com” target =”_blank”>www.informeddelivery.com.”
I went to the website and read the description of “Informed Delivery by USPS.”
“Informed Delivery is a free and optional notification feature that gives residential consumers the ability to digitally preview their letter-sized mail and manage their packages scheduled to arrive soon. Informed Delivery benefits the entire household by allowing users to view what is coming to their mailbox whenever, wherever — even while traveling — on a computer, tablet, or mobile device.
USPS explains it uses existing automated sorting equipment to scan grey-scale images of the exterior of letter-size mail pieces. More than 13 million customers have enrolled since the service launched in 2017. Due to equipment issues, not every address is eligible for the service.
To see whether the service is available for your home, go to www.informeddelivery.com and enter your address. If it is, you then have to verify your identity to register.
Which is why I’m writing this column.
I don’t want a crook seeing what’s inside my mailbox.
It’s possible because if a criminal signs up for Informed Delivery using your name and address — but their email — they get a daily notification about what’s being put in your mailbox and packages being dropped at your door.
That’s the warning from KrebsonSecurity.com. The computer security website revealed that the U.S. Secret Service issued an internal alert warning in November 2018 that many of its field offices reported crooks using Informed Delivery to identify and intercept mail.
The Secret Service referenced a Michigan case where seven people were accused of running up nearly $400,000 on credit cards stolen from resident’s mailboxes after signing up as those victims on the USPS site.
Krebs reports the alert also noted fraudsters were observed on criminal forums discussing using the Informed Delivery service to surveil potential identity theft victims.
So, stop the crooks in their tracks. Enroll before they do. Even if you don’t want the service, it prevents anyone else from registering as you.
It’s important that everyone who can receive mail at your address also enrolls. Identity verification can be done online or by requesting an “invitation code” which is physically mailed to your address.
Then check it out. Every morning, usually before 9 a.m., you’ll get a snapshot — literally — of every piece of scanned mail out for delivery. You’ll also be notified of any packages to be delivered that day and those arriving soon. The service can help identify any missing items.
This takes “You’ve got mail” to a whole new level.
However, if for any reason you don’t want to register your address, call USPS at 800-344-7779 and choose technical support to block the service.
