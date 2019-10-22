NORTH PORT — North Port’s new Aquatic Center, at 6205 W. Price Blvd., opened for the first time Monday afternoon.
The new $12.5 million pool and waterpark has pools, water slides and concession stands all be open for the public after more than a year of construction.
“It’s the biggest ribbon-cutting for North Port, ever, as far as I can tell,” North Port Commissioner Pete Emrich said, surveying curious visitors strolling the waterpark.
But everyone is asking: What is the tall water slide tower going to be like?
One who knew early was Tricia Wisner, assistant director of parks and recreation for the city. She went down it during testing by the State Department of Agriculture, which had to sign off on its safety.
“It’s really cool and real, real fun,” she said.
Wisner climbed the 97 steps to the top of the tower and went down the slide.
The view from the top?
“It’s high,” she said.
There are 1 million gallons or 8.3 million tons of water in the rivers, pools and kid splashpads at the new North Port Aquatic Center.
Or the weight of 20 adult whales.
These and other factoids, like — that we use every muscle group when swimming, for instance — were listed on a city Parks and Recreation Department “Did You Know?” sheet.
The 25-meter competitive pool — what used to be called a lap pool and which is heated — will open year-round, available to swim teams, fitness activities and for simple pleasure, said Trish Sturgess, the complex’s new aquatics supervisor.
The waterpark also hosts a Swim With Santa on Dec. 21, a polar plunge at winter break on Jan. 4, among other planned events, she said.
“It’s a gorgeous day and we’re very excited,” Sturgess said.
The center, which features water slides, a lazy lagoon, childrens’ pool and a competitive lap pool, is open from 4-7 p.m. weeknights, and from noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $6 to $8 for city residents, and $10 to $12 for nonresidents.
For more information, call 941-429-7275 or visit www.cityofnorthport.com and search for Aquatic Center for a full schedule of fees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.