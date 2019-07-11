By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
Editor of the West Villages Sun
WEST VILLAGES — After spending 14 years at North Port High School, Freedom Festival made the move to CoolToday Park.
The annual celebration is a chance for the community to gather enjoy family friendly events, fireworks and live music. This year included a special tribute to the city’s 60th birthday.
Kids were invited to run the bases, as part of the diamond run to celebrate the city’s birthday. Along with the diamond run, there was also plenty for the kids to enjoy at the park.
The move to CoolToday came after the city outgrew North Port High School, with the additional space the city added more kid friendly activities.
The front lawn allowed the city to have additional food trucks, bounce houses, and a rock climbing wall. Inside vendors lined the concourse while music played from the field.
For residents it was a chance to get out and enjoy their community. For local West Villages residents Tomi Vitelli and Dottie Liso it was a great opportunity to see the park.
Vitelli lives in Sarasota National and Liso in Gran Paradiso. The cousins came out together to enjoy the night and everything the park had to offer.
“I think this is great,” Vitelli said.
Vitelli loved the park so much she said she had been thinking about volunteering in the future.
Though on Thursday night the women were just enjoying the park and what it had to offer. They were excited to have the park so close to their homes.
“(It’s) great for the economy, for North Port and Venice,” Vitelli said.
She continued that they were blessed to have the park so close to their home.
It wasn’t just about enjoying the Fourth of July festivities, but the park. Vitelli was impressed with the bar and the prices on Thursday night.
“We were looking forward to the fireworks,” Liso said.
It was this sense of community that made North Port Commissioner Jill Luke happy on Thursday.
Luke represents the West Villages, and the park has been a huge part of her second term in office.
“This is what the park means it’s not (just) baseball, it’s community,” Luke said.
She added it also demonstrated the partnership with the Braves. Luke loved that the community was able to gather and enjoy.
It was also a testament to the growth of the city.
“It’s only the beginning,” Luke said.
