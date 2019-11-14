NORTH PORT — The city’s revisions to its Unified Land Development Code received general positive reviews in the plan’s first airing.
The code, which guides how land is to be used in the city, last underwent a major revision in 2016. Minor revisions have been made over the last three years, but city officials are aiming for another major revision in 2020.
On Tuesday, the City Commission, in a joint meeting with city’s the Planning and Zoning Appeals Board, reviewed some of the provisions of the new code.
From use of dirt moved in farming areas to fee schedules for various permits, the new plan will revamp how the city of North Port controls and regulates land decisions.
For example, a lengthy discussion centered around the proper difference between housing developments designated as major developments and those treated as minor developments.
“This is your first look at the new ULDC,” said Thomas Nicholson Jr., chairman of the advisory board. “But it certainly won’t be your last.”
The City Commission took time to praise the planning board for its work on the revisions and then requested a second meeting on the plan after the start of 2020.
Mayor Chris Hanks was not present due to a family emergency.
City planners said another general public meeting on the ULDC is planned in early 2020 and the commission asked that the next meeting with them be after more public input is collected.
