NORTH PORT — The North Port version of Teen Court received a second boost of funding through the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Teen Court of Sarasota made the announcement Thursday, cementing the relationship between the two organizations for another year. The Teen Court group is receiving a grant for $15,000 for services and programs in North Port.
The grant “was awarded to help leverage the preventative and behavioral services and programs that help our young people through a difficult time,” Teen Court of Sarasota noted in a news release.
“This generous donation will support the youth and their families with wrap around services through restorative strategies,” Teen Court Executive Director Heather Todd said. “Thank you to GCCF for believing in the young people in this community and believing that every child deserves a second chance.”
Teen Court began in North Port in 2018 and is used as an “alternative to Juvenile Court,” the group said. It works by having teenagers run a program of peer court surpervised by a volunteer adult judge, it said.
“Student volunteers who participate in our Teen Court program receive a law-related education along with community service hours for their time,” it said in its release. “In complement to the Teen Court program, the organization also offers counseling services, drug prevention, anti-bullying, and anger management classes to those youth who demonstrate extra need.”
More information on it is available at: www.sarasotateencourt.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.