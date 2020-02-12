NORTH PORT — One officer braved a lurking alligator in pulling a driver from her submerging van.
Another officer acted swiftly to save an overdosing teen.
Both school resource officers were commended with certificates and lifesaving pins for their acts.
And one woman saved from drowning thanked her hero with a big hug.
John McDaniel raced into a pond near Atwater Elementary in North Port after learning a van had plunged into the deep water.
In the December situation, Donna Bustamante was distracted by the sun’s reflection, she later told police. Her Dodge careened off the road, down the embankment and into the deep water. McDaniel jumped in and would rescue Bustamante at the end of a human chain as the vehicle submerged.
She had frozen from the fear of alligators, she told police.
Thea Schoepfer was honored for acting to save a North Port High School teen overdosing on a vape device laced with narcotics. She administered Narcan.
Schoepfer was credited with racing to assist the overdosing teen, recognizing what was happening and administering the blocker. It takes a few moments for a bad drug reaction to freeze the respiratory system and end a life.
McDaniel and Schoepfer are with the Sarasota Schools Police Department, an internal agency with 60 sworn officers. Both were commended by the School Board.
Bustamante was at the ceremony, grabbing hugs from McDaniel for his quick reaction. Recalling one moment in her Dodge and the next plunging into chaos, she described feeling agony, certain she wouldn’t survive the violent tumble and sudden splash.
“I didn’t want to get out of the car, I was thinking an alligator was there. When I saw his smile, it gave me comfort. … He jumped in even, though he knew an alligator lived there,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.