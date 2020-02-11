IslandWalk at the West Villages is now offering Open Mic Spotlight, to highlight the musical talents of its residents, hosted by Ron Dropik, with microphones and cords provided.
The program, from 6-8:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Event Center outdoor gazebo, is open to any and all musicians from beginners to pros.
It is considered a great opportunity for those to highlight their talents, perform a few songs and meet other musicians in their community.
Residents are encouraged to come out and support the musicians as well during this free night of entertainment.
SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA
