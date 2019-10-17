GRAN PARADISO — The monthly Happy Hour for Charity returned to Gran Paradiso on Oct. 4.
Each month, the community gathers — hosted by Deborah and Dick Miller — to have a good time and raise money for area charities.
On Oct. 4, resident Barry Grendall won the 50/50 jackpot and donated $50 of his winnings back to the charities. Deborah and Dick Miller traditionally match the winner’s funds back to the involved charities along with any other money donated to the charity, according to the couple.
The October Happy Hour was a Halloween-themed event.
Children First of North Port and Venice will receive proceeds from the October event.
