NORTH PORT — Along with North Port’s Performing Arts Center, the area is within 40 minutes of stage potential coming from the region’s four premiere performing arts centers.
Many of the productions are affordable — and some come straight from Broadway or other successful runs in music, comedy or drama.
The North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W Price Blvd, North Port; Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Building 5, Venice and Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St, Port Charlotte, provide opportunities to always be a part of an audience.
Van Wezel will also bring the Broadway production of “The Lion King” to Sarasota in March.
“We are thrilled to be hosting a three-week run of ‘The Lion King’ at the Van Wezel,” she said. “’The Lion King’ is the world’s No. 1 musical ... The vivid colors, intricate choreography and top-notch musicianship will be a treat for our community, and we couldn’t be more excited.”
She said Family Night is 7:30 p.m. March 19.
“For that performance only, students tickets are buy one get one 50 percent off for a limited number of tickets. There will be a talk back after the show, so this is a great opportunity for students and families to participate,” Herrera said.
Single show tickets for “The Lion King” are available Nov. 2. Single tickets to the rest of the 2018-19 Van Wezel Season are now on sale.
Tickets can be purchased at VanWezel.org, at the box office or by calling 941-953-3368.
Also coming this season to the Van Wezel: Lords of 52nd Street (Billy Joel’s original band) tonight; Israel Philharmoic Orchestra on Thursday and Patti LaBelle on Friday.
Also coming soon to the theater are: New Shanghai Circus (Feb. 10); Boston Pops on Tour (Feb. 12); Michael Bolton (Feb. 13); Carol Burnett (Feb. 14); Seal (Feb. 16) and the production of Stomp (Feb. 17).
Others including The Beach Boys, Sarah McLachlan and David Foster also arrive during February.
Visit www.vanwezel.org for more information.
The North Port Performing Arts Center includes a swath of different entertainment throughout season. The North Port Performing Arts Association has its own symphony, concert band and chorale putting on shows.
The Society of the North Port Arts Center also hosts its Show of Shows this season.
Comedian Gid Pool returns home to North Port after touring worldwide at 7 p.m. March 2 along with singer and impressions of Bud Conover that same night
“The big school fundraiser is the Season of Stars,” North Port Performing Arts Center theater manager Ryan Oliver said.
The Season of Stars includes Broadway at the Movies at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 and classic country musicians Jukebox 4 at 7 p.m. March 6.
Other shows on its schedule can be seen at www.sarasotacounty schools.net/schools/northporthigh/interior.aspx?id=40936
The Venice Performing Arts Center has called its new season “Passport to the Arts,” according to Venice Institute for Performing Arts marketing manager Evan Ackerman.
“This year ... is all about making Venice and the surrounding areas a destination for arts and culture,” he said.
The shows they are most excited about include: Vienna Boys Choir on Feb. 20 and Clyde Butcher: Visions of Dali’s Spain, March 15, he said.
He said Venice Chorale, the Venice Concert Band and Venice Symphony also use the facility. Their websites are www.venicechorale.org; www.veniceconcertband.org and www.thevenice symphony.org.
Other shows from the year can be viewed at www.veniceperforming artscenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.