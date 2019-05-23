Renaissance at the West Villages hosted a night filled with food and fun May 10, in the community’s clubhouse and amenity’s facility. Residents could enjoy made-to-order pizza from Made in Italy food truck and various games including Yahtzee, Rummikub, Uno and others. The next pizza and game night for residents at Renaissance will be held May 24 from 4-6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.