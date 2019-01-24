WEST VILLAGES — As changes continue in the West Villages, the biggest projects this year will be improvements to infrastructure.
One of the big projects in 2019 that will ensure growth can continue in the West Villages is the waste water treatment facility.
“It was part of the principles when the area was developed,” City Manager Pete Lear said.
The waste water facility, which is located south of State College of Florida will replace the temporary pipes. The temporary pipes cannot handle the continued growth, according to Lear.
The pipes that are being used could handle less than two years worth of growth in the area and without the plant all construction in the West Villages would stop.
New waste water plants typically take two to three years to plan and there is a huge working time frame, according to Lear. The work on the West Villages waste water plant should be completed at the start of 2020.
While work on the waste water plant is something that is continuing through 2019, the city is working to better serve the residents of the West Villages.
The city and the West Villages are also working together to find land for a new fire substation and a police substation.
“We’re working to identify a piece of land,” Lear said.
Lear added that the city and the West Villages keep going back and forth to find a piece of land that will work for the substations.
Despite the slow down, the city has completed the hiring for staff.
“One of the things done is the hiring (of) 21 (firefighters),” Lear said.
There has also been a vehicle purchased for the new station.
“We’re committed,” Lear said.
The police department has also hired some officers for the new substation. While the city does not have anything to do with the installation of the second light, it is something that its waiting on.
The first traffic light between Gran Paradiso and IslandWalk was installed late last year and became operational earlier this month. The light was put in after several accidents occurred at the intersection.
Lear said there is a slight delay with the second light, but it is coming. The second light will be along Tamiami Trail and West Villages Parkway.
As 2019 goes forward the city will continue to work with the West Villages, especially with the continued growth.
“(We’re) planning for future growth,” Lear said.
