WEST VILLAGES — For fans, this is it.
This weekend CoolToday Park opens is the start of something long awaited for local Atlanta Braves fans. The team, which is based in Atlanta, trains in Florida in the spring as part of the Grapefruit League.
Up until recently the team played its spring training season in Lake Buena Vista at Disney’s Wide World of Sports, but has now made the move to North Port.
CoolToday Park will host the final game of spring training against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, and fans are more than ready.
Joel SlackJoel Slack says this is the top of the first inning for him. It’s the start of something new and awaited for the lifelong Braves fan.
Slack recently made the move to the West Villages and now lives in Grand Palm.
Slack, 62, recalls his first game at the age of 10.
“The Braves came to Atlanta in 1966,” Slack said.
Slack was born and raised in Atlanta, the team is part of that for him. The West Villages may be his home, but the Braves are still his home team.
In 1966 the Braves moved to their first home the Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, which they played in until 1996 when they moved to Turner Field.
That first game in 1966 is still etched into Slack’s memory, it’s how his love for the team started.
“Atlanta-Fulton stadium was huge, I had never been anywhere like that,” Slack said.
Slack compared visiting the park like visiting the Grand Canyon, he described it as being stunning for a 10-year-old.
“I can still remember the Braves played the Philadelphia Phillies,” he said.
Slack went on to work for the team in security, when he wasn’t serving Cobb County as fire and emergency medical services.
“In the late ’80s I worked for Turner Broadcasting,” he said.
Slack added that, when he was there, the people who worked there worked for the Braves.
He says he would work a 24-hour shift at Cobb County and then head over to the stadium to work a shift doing security there.
His move to the West Villages was prompted on the Braves own move to the area. Slack says he watched what the team was doing and was planning to base his move on that.
The Braves are that much a part of Slack’s life and he has plenty of stories to fill an afternoon, whether it’s his favorite player or his own experiences at the park, he can tell you about it.
One story Slack tells is the time his pickup truck got hit by a ball by pitcher Gene Garber.
“I know it was him because I saw him do it, we used to park where the players parked,” Slack said.
Another part of Slack’s experience is the Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. Slack calls it his home and said that they day they tore it down he cried.
But CoolToday is a new beginning for Slack, he’s excited to see what the park has to offer — Slack already calls it his park.
Rita JohnstonOver at IslandWalk Rita Johnston is just as excited for the opening of the park.
Johnston, 69, saw her first game at 16-years-old.
“I was 16 when they came to Atlanta, everybody in Atlanta was excited when they came,” said Johnston.
She added that it was the first major league team in Atlanta, they had a minor league team who had left before that. She says that her dad took her a lot when she was young, and she had an interest in baseball because she was a softball player.
Like Slack, her first memories were at Atlanta-Fulton Stadium, and she was sad to see it go.
“I was sad they tore it down because that’s where Hank Aaron broke the record,” Johnston said of the home run mark that has since been beaten.
She also admits her favorite season was the 1991 season when the Braves won the World Series. Like many Braves fans she remembers the good and bad times, but them going from worst to first was special.
Though while the past is special to Johnston, the future is even more special.
When she left Atlanta for the West Villages, she figured she’d be missing the Braves. That changed for her when the Braves announced their move to North Port.
(It’s) the cherry on top,” Johnston said.
One of the things she mentioned was that she liked the park and the layout. The open design is something that the Braves have used in Turner and now Suntrust Park, so every part of the stadium offers a view.
She also loves the fact that you can see out and it’s open, like Turner field. Johnston is ready for the first game, and for the future at the park.
She includes the rookie games as well and seeing the new up and coming players, as something she is excited for.
“I think it’ll be fun,” she said.
Larry HansenIn 1975 Larry Hansen moved to Atlanta.
Hansen, who lives in Sarasota National, has been a fan since then. Hansen remembers those first years.
Hansen admits that at the time they weren’t doing so great, but he still went to the games.
“They started winning after (I) left,” Hansen said.
It was after that he watched the team get built up, with players like John Smoltz and Greg Maddux — both part of the 1995 squad who won the World Series.
Though before that when the team was bought out by Ted Turner and Turner Broadcasting, he didn’t have much love for that.
Hansen felt that Turner had bought the team to bolster television ratings, but they eventually started building the team.
Even after he left he still followed the Braves from Chicago, though Hansen admits he also supports the Chicago White Sox.
“I followed the Braves in the National League and the Sox in the American League,” Hansen said.
For him being a Braves fan is special because of the fan service, and how the Braves are a part of their community.
He loves watching the team give back and be in the community, but also the treatment of fans.
Hansen said he chose being part of the Beach Club, what the Braves call season ticket holders at CoolToday, because of the way fans are treated.
For him it’s the access and the ability to be that close. He’s attended spring training before and the access fans have is great to him.
“To be able to get close that’s what spring training is about,” Hansen said.
While he’s looking forward to the games, it’s the after — when the Braves really settle in and start offering a lot for fans to do.
“I think that the fact the Braves have so much planned and it will get people engaged,” he said.
Hansen also feels that seeing the Braves gear and just the Braves out is infectious and will bring new fans.
As for him, Sunday cannot come soon enough.
“I have my Braves hat from the mid-80’s I’m planning to wear,” Hansen said.
