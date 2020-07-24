WELLEN PARK — Major League Baseball started off Thursday with the Nationals and Yankees playing in Washington, D.C. to start the shortened COVID-19 season.
The Braves — who only had a handful of spring training games at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park — started on the road in Flushing Meadows, New York.
Atlanta started the year playing the Mets, who have the odd record of being the best in baseball for Opening Day wins.
And that winning percentage was added to for the Mets, who bested the Braves in a pitcher’s duel, 1-0.
The Rays, with their spring training stadium in Port Charlotte; and the Orioles, with their spring training stadium in Sarasota, started their seasons Friday night as well.
