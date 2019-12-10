More than 5,000 people turned out for this year’s Poinsettia Parade in North Port. There were a total of 60 floats entered in the parade.
Float award winners were announced Monday. They are:
• Snowflake Award, Bowersox Air Conditioning and Heating
• Poinsettia Award, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty
• Diamond Award, Girls Scouts Service Unit 15
• Elfin Award, Miss North Port Fast Pitch Softball
• Kris Kringle Award, North Port Area Chamber of Commerce
