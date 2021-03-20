NORTH PORT — Ever wonder what it would be like to work in law enforcement?
The North Port Police Department Explorer program offers a way for teens and young adults to work together with police officers and witness what they do in the community.
The mission is to provide a relationship between police officers and youth who want to learn about law enforcement careers.
Police Explorers are required to be upstanding citizens within the community who maintain good grades, complete community volunteer hours and have a desire to enter into law enforcement as a career, it said.
“Exploring programs operate from Learning for Life, a non-Scouting subsidiary of the Boy Scouts of America,” North Port Police Department Sgt. Scott Miranda said.
He said it is “generally available” to people out of middle school, at least 14 through the age of 21 who reside in or attend school in North Port, which includes Wellen Park.
As part of the commitment to the community, the Police Explorers must take part in a community service program. The explorers volunteer at more than 20 city events throughout the year.
The Explorer program offers classroom instruction and students will learn about Florida State Criminal and Traffic Laws.
“Each post is unique and the activities of each depend on their specific department’s policies and guidelines,” Miranda said.
Typical activities are weekly training in first aid, crime scene investigations, traffic stops and radio procedures along with ride-alongs with police.
“We have our own honor guard team that participates in city events throughout the year,” he said.
The Explorer Post 94 program started in 1996.
“The program offers young adults a personal awareness of the criminal justice system through training, practical experiences, competition and other activities,” Miranda said. “The program promotes personal growth through character development, respect for the rule of law, physical fitness, good citizenship and patriotism.”
Those interested can download an application at cityofnorthport.com, fill it out, and send it to post adviser Sgt. Scott Miranda. You can also contact him at smiranda@northportpd.com or 941-429-7426.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.