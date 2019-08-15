NORTH PORT — A single-vehicle crash along U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail just west of River Road upended a car and ended in the driver being flown to a Sarasota hospital.

The car was left in a precarious position as emergency workers from North Port, Sarasota County and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the wreck.

The westbound Chrysler PT Cruiser went off U.S. 41 between the entrance for Oasis and the entrance for SCF-Venice and crashed into a wooded area. The hood of the car was on-end against the trees.

FHP is investigating the crash. No specific information on the driver was available. Authorities noted she was in stable condition and transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital by BayFlite helicopter.

U.S. 41 was shut down both eastbound and westbound for about an hour Friday morning while the victim was being extricated and put on the helicopter and the crash was being initially investigated.

