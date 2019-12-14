ENGLEWOOD — Trudy Clark and Lee Perron didn’t have a good day.
Clark, Kids Cottage daycare owner, and Perron, Englewood Farmers Market manager, had a confrontation recently. It happened the day Clark and her staff led a group of 30 preschoolers to the market.
There’s debate on what happened.
“All I want is an apology,” Clark said.
Clark has been taking the preschoolers to the market for years as part of a lesson about healthy choices and teaching how to distinguish healthy from unhealthy food.
Clark pointed to doughnuts that one of the vendors was selling and told the children they were “junk” — as in junk food. Fruit, she said, would be a healthier choice.
Clark said Perron confronted her over her disparaging a vendor’s product.
“I should be able to freely walk that market and use the word ‘junk’ without being attacked — that’s the bottom line,” she said.
Perron, who manages nonprofit Farmers Markets in Venice and West Villages as well, had a different perspective.
Perron said as the children were walking past Sift Bake House & Five-O Donuts booth, Clark said, “in a very loud voice,” that doughnuts were full of sugar, were junk food and bad to eat.
Louise Cable, of Sift Bake House, was upset about what Clark said. Clark didn’t learn about the vegan, gluten-free and healthy products she offers. Cable also suggested Clark, more than Perron, created the scene.
“I asked her please do not refer to the food in the market as junk food,” Perron said.
He suggested she schedule a visit with her preschoolers like other teachers do.
“Before I could say that, she said, ‘Step back or I will call the police,’ he said. “I told her I would not like her coming back to the market without scheduling an appointment.”
She said she didn’t feel like she should have to make an appointment for a guided tour of the market. She also said they don’t stop with the preschoolers. “We have a system,” Clark said. “We don’t stop walking. Once you stop walking, they will scatter.”
According to Clark, Perron banned her from the market. But he said “absolutely not.”
The farmers market falls under the purview of the nonprofit Friends of Sarasota County Parks. Clark has the opportunity to air her grievances at its next meeting Jan. 23.
Perron would like to put the matter to rest.
“I know there’s a beginning and middle to a story,” Perron said. “I am hoping there’s a happy ending to this story.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.