Most government offices including the U.S. Postal Service, banks and schools will be closed Monday, Feb. 17, to honor Presidents Day.
Here’s what’s open and what’s closed:
Charlotte County
• Utilities: Customer service will be closed. You can still pay your bill using www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov. You can also pay your bill by phone at 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.
• Garbage collection for Charlotte County customers: no change in service. The landfill will be open, however, both transfer stations will be closed.
• Garbage collection for city of Punta Gorda customers: no change in service.
• Libraries: closed except for the Mid-County Regional Library in Port Charlotte.
• Skate parks: Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park is open; J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park is closed.
• The following pools and recreation centers will be closed: Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool and Recreation Center, Centennial Park Recreation Center, Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center, South County Regional Park Pool, South County Regional Park Recreation Center, Tringali Park Recreation Center.
• The following recreation centers will be open: Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool and Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center.
• Transit: closed.
• Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office: closed. Visitors with questions on things to do can visit www.PureFlorida.com.
• Charlotte Sports Park offices: closed
SARASOTA COUNTY
• Garbage collection for Sarasota County customers: no change in service.
• Garbage collection for city of North Port customers: no change in service.
