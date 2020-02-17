Director Brad Leo Lyon is using area locatins for his upcoming horror-comedy movie, “Killer Keg,” including about 45 hours of filming at Olde World Restaurant in North Port.
Lyon’s film about friends who held an old-fashioned “kegger” to cheer up a co-worker who was dumped by his girlfriend began to gel together.
Like the movie “Groundhog Day” where the same day repeats, “Killer Keg” creates a similar experience.
Main’s character uses her skirt and high heels and as a distraction for her boss, Ned Needleston, played by actor Jeremy London, to help her party animal co-workers Peter and Phillip, who keep reliving the same day. Needleston, a much older man, stares at Main’s backside after she asks if she sat in something messy at the restaurant. It’s just enough time for Peter and Phillip to get back into the restaurant where they were the day before without Needleston noticing.
Between takes, actress Victoria Main giggled at the provocative story line.
“I play a slimy restaurant manager,” London told the Sun.
While Lyon re-positioned cameras, London chatted with Woodland Middle School teacher Chas Case, a main character in the movie.
London said he enjoys Southwest Florida. The “Party of Five” and “7th Heaven” actor said he’s headed to upstate New York for a role in March.
“What’s up with Hurricane Charley’s? I saw a sign that said looters will be shot,” he said. “I wondered if it was left over from a real hurricane or if it was added to the restaurant after it.”
Lyon said he wanted to hire more locals to play characters for his movie and be a part of the production team, but the area is limited in acting professionals.
Lyon rented a home in Port Charlotte, where he filmed many scenes in 14 days. Prior to production, he scouted many areas and businesses in the region to shoot “Killer Keg.”
Lyon, who produced dozens of movies, including “The Haunting,” and “Little Creeps” said he’ll begin editing soon and is unsure of the “Killer Keg” release date. It’s one of three movies he has in the works.
“I don’t need a lot of sleep,” Lyon joked. “Most films have a large number of opportunities to hire locals with experience. It was a little challenging in this area. I did have to bring in more people than I thought. But, I wanted to bring a film to an area that doesn’t get these types of experiences.”
Anne and Dean Seller of Port Charlotte tried out as extras. After they got the parts, they began helping on the set. They moved props and helped the actors, sound and camera men.
“I thought it would be kind of cool to be a part of a locally made movie,” Anne said. “It’s taken a lot of time and I still work full-time, but I’ve met a lot of great people. It’s been really fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.