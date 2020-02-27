Catch-and-release continues in region

Florida Fish and Wildlife released a map Wednesday showing where catch-and-release rules for three types of fish remains in effect through May 2021 due to the damage done by the 2017-19 red tide bloom that decimated coastal fish.

The damage done by the 2017-19 long season of red tide throughout Southwest Florida has led the state to extend its catch-and-release for snook, red drum and spotted seatrout.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission made the announcement.

“All three species will remain catch-and-release through May 31, 2021, in all waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line south through Gordon Pass in Collier County,” the FWC said in a news release, stating it was a measure approved by executive order.

“These temporary regulation changes were made to help conserve these popular inshore species that were negatively impacted by a prolonged red tide that occurred in late 2017 through early 2019.”

More information on the regulations are online at MyFWC.com/Marine, clicking “Recreational Regulations.”

