SARASOTA — Joseph Bullock teased Brian Pickett many times, telling his buddy to switch from Fire-EMS to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The pair grew up in Englewood and went to Lemon Bay High School together. After graduation, Bullock joined the U.S. Air Force, then the Florida Highway Patrol, where he spent nearly 19 years as a state trooper.
Bullock never forgot his friendship with Pickett.
“We would share stories about the calls we went on, different close-call scenarios or ones that were just blatantly ridiculous,” Pickett said. “Joe always told me to change careers and join him as a trooper. I always joked back that I’m 6-foot-6 and wouldn’t fit in the cruiser.”
Pickett said Bullock was a dedicated trooper.
Bullock’s body was escorted across the state from St. Lucie County to a funeral home in Sarasota in preparation for his burial in the Florida National Cemetery on Feb. 13.
STOPPED TO HELP
While approaching a disabled vehicle Wednesday, Bullock stopped to help a person who was broken down alongside Interstate 95 near Port St. Lucie. Minutes later, he was shot and killed by Franklin Reed III, 30, of Palm Bay, investigators said.
Off-duty Riviera Beach police officer Jemel Headings was passing and saw the incident. He stopped and shot and killed Franklin, according to Col. Gene Spaulding with FHP.
Witnesses said Franklin was angry about having to pay to tow the car.
“It’s a tragic loss for the Florida Highway Patrol family,” said Spaulding, who added Bullock is survived by his parents and sisters in Englewood. “It will take a long time for the Florida Highway Patrol to heal.”
Bullock’s parents, Val and Jon, live in Rotonda West, and his two sisters, Jessica and Katie, also live in the Englewood area.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Col. Kurt Hoffman said more than 100 law enforcement vehicles escorted Bullock’s body to Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home.
Hundreds more people lined the route showing support and respect for Bullock’s family and law enforcement.
“We were both Lemon Bay High School graduates, but I was in law school in 1984 when Joseph graduated,” Hoffman said. “Joe gave his life in the service of others. Unfortunately he is the 15th law enforcement officer killed in 2020. There is more of a connection to us because he is from Englewood and it’s in our jurisdiction, it really does bring it home.”
FRIENDS REMEMBER
“Though we may grieve, we must emphatically reject despair,” Bullock’s friend Brian Pickett said. “Unlike most other careers, the brave men and women who embark upon a life in law enforcement know fully that they might one day be called upon to lay down their lives in the call of duty. That never phased Joe.”
Pickett said Bullock “had a heart of gold.”
“I’m proud to know Joe and call him a friend and we will live on knowing he was called to heaven as a hero and a true inspiration to many,” he said. “To his family hold your head up high knowing Joe gave it his all and made the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe at the end of the day.”
Longtime resident Kendra Porter is a family friend.
“Joe was literally the nicest, calmest guy ever,” she said. “He was chill, quiet and polite. He was a super nice guy. He was a veteran, so that was his thing. He started serving his country right out of high school and was a trooper for 19 years. He was well-respected and loved. It’s just horrible for the family. They are great people.”
