Prepping for 'A taste'

Buddhist monks preparing food for A Taste of Sri Lanka on Sunday.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY KATHY KING

The Jewish Congregation of Venice is lending its facilities to the Blue Lotus Meditation Center for a “Taste of Sri Lanka” from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday.

The event will be a delicious evening combining Sri Lankan food, music, and culture.

Entertainment will include Bollywood dancers, chants, flute music, and an introduction to Sri Lankan spices and herbs.

The food will consist of popular Sri Lankan street dishes, several different curries, and watalappan (Sri Lankan version of flan). All food is vegetarian and gluten-free (except the egg rolls).

The program will include a raffle and a silent and live auction. For a preview of auction items, visit the Blue Lotus website at BLBMC.ORG.

Tickets are $29 and can be purchased via the website or by calling 941-323-8033.

The JCV is located at 600 North Auburn Road (off East Venice Avenue).

The Center helped the JCV promote their Jewish Food Festival by contacting all their members, which resulted in greatly enhanced sales.

