Venice - The Chabad of Venice has announced the upcoming Lag B'Omer BBQ at the North Manasota Beach Pavilion on Tuesday May 9t at 6 p.m. This event promises to be fun for all, with delicious BBQ food, both meat and vegetarian options, and live music by Boris from the Klezmer Freilach Band.

In addition, participants at the Lag B'Omer BBQ will have the chance to get a professional picture taken at the beach, free of charge. The picturesque setting provides the perfect backdrop for a beautiful family photo or a stunning portrait..

The Lag B'Omer BBQ is a beloved tradition in the Jewish community, and this year's event is sure to be a highlight of the season. The annual holiday celebrates the life of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a Jewish mystic who lifted the spirits of his generation, with a focus of learning, unity, and Jewish pride.

"A holiday isn’t only an event that happened once years ago,” said Rabbi Sholom Schmerling of Chabad of Venice, “a holiday means that today, in 2023, there is power and energy in that day.”

Rabbi Schmerling added that the specific energy of Lag B’Omer is (fitting with Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai) joy and unity.

That’s why, in addition to the delicious food, guests will enjoy live music by Boris from the Klezmer Freilach Band. With his lively tunes and infectious energy, Boris is sure to get everyone up and dancing. Notably, the event is for all ages, with arts and crafts for the little ones, as well as a Mitzvah-parade! Families are encouraged to bring the kids.

"We're thrilled to be hosting the Lag B'Omer BBQ again this year," said Chaya Rivka Schmerling. "It's a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy delicious food, great music, and each other's company."

The event is open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to RSVP at chabadofvenice.com/bbq to ensure their spot.

The Lag B'Omer BBQ will take place at the North Manasota Beach Pavilion, located at 8570 Manasota Key Rd, Englewood, FL 34223, on Tuesday May 9th, 2023, at 6:00 pm..

For more information, please contact the Chabad of Venice at 941-493-2770 or info@chabadofvenice.com.