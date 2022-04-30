A couple of weeks ago, I took a quick trip to Western Michigan to facilitate a workshop for a church there. Being the adventurer that I am, I looked for a fun place to stay.
To my delight, I was able to stay in a bed and breakfast that was built in the 1850s, and that sat on 15 gorgeous acres.
This bridge was built over a small brook in the field, and it serves as a wedding venue in the summers. I have always loved beautiful bridges, and so, of course, I snapped a picture.
Crossing bridges or crossing over to something new is a familiar image in our society. We speak of death as a crossing over. My sons and grandsons did a crossover ceremony to symbolize moving from being Cub Scouts to being Boy Scouts.
Girl Scouts do bridging ceremonies for each new level. Probably my favorite example is a quote from my best friend. When people whine and complain to her (she is a middle-school teacher), she often tells them to “build a bridge and get over it!”
Great image, don’t you think?
Jesus, too, spoke about crossing over. It might surprise you to learn that He didn’t present the gift of eternal life as something that we receive when we die.
Yet that is often the way we think, and so we miss out on the fullness of the gift that He offers. In John 5:24, Jesus says, “Very truly I tell you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not be judged but has crossed over from death to life.”
Notice that the crossing over happens while we are still alive, right when we believe in Jesus.
Earlier in the Gospel of John, Jesus is having a conversation with the woman at the well. He tells her, “Everyone who drinks of this water will be thirsty again but those who drink of the water that I will give them will never be thirsty. The water that I will give will become in them a spring of water gushing up to eternal life.” (John 4:13-14).
I so love that image of gushing, don’t you? Why do we settle for waiting until heaven? Right now, close your eyes and picture a spring of living water inside you, bubbling and tickling your insides.
Doesn’t that bring a smile to your face? I encourage you to keep that image with you as you pray, read Scripture, look at the beauty of creation, and worship.
Let Jesus build that bridge for you, from dull faith to abundant life, and then you walk over it. He is waiting on the other side to bless you in mighty ways.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
