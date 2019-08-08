Renaissance at the West Villages hosted a birthday celebration party Aug. 3 in the community’s clubhouse, for any and all residents, no matter what month their birthday was. Those who attended the event were treated to free cupcakes or brownies, a balloon to take home and make handmade birthday cards for themselves, a family member, friend or pet.

Sun Photos by TAMI GARCIA

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments