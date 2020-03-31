RENAISSANCE - Before COVID-19 ended most activities throughout West Villages, there were events going on. 

One of them, that took place just before coronavirus became an all-encompassing situation, was a craft even celebrating St. Patrick's Day. 

Renaissance at the West Villages hosted St. Patrick's Day fun for kids March 14 as well as a beaded bracelet-making class presented by Carrie Starr, in the community's clubhouse.

Kids who attended the St. Pat's day program made shamrock wreaths, colorful floral designs and snacks were provided, including holiday-themed cookies.

Children and adults were welcome to participate in Starr's beaded bracelet-making class, where residents made their own unique pieces of jewelry.

