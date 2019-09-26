Renaissance scavenger hunt

On Saturday kids at Renaissance participated in a scavenger hunt in the community. Kids were given a list of common items in the neighborhood and told to take photos with their smart phones. The winners of the hunt were given beads by Lifestyle Manger Alexis Michel Angelo. Above: Alexis Michel Angelo looks at photos of the items Sydney Jackson, 9, Maggie Jackson, 12, and Colin Spade, 13, captured during their ride around the neighborhood.

 SUN PHOTO BY ALEXANDRA HERRERA

