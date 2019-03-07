RENAISSANCE — Patrice Metz decided that she wanted to give back.
The Renaissance resident who is looking to make the world a better place adopted a portion of Center Road between North River Road and Tamiami Trail.
“I started it because I wanted to help the environment,” Metz said.
She added that she wanted to do something and give back. Metz started the group West Villages Crusaders to help clean up the road.
Metz currently has about seven or eight people signed up for the upcoming clean up. Some are from Renaissance, while others are from the surrounding West Villages communities.
She used the Nextdoor to get the message out to her other neighbors and hopes others will sign up.
“I know we’ve been having problems with the water,” Metz said.
Metz wants to clean up the road to make sure that no more debris ends up in local waterways — she added that it’s a concern of hers.
This is the first clean up Metz will be doing with her group, but she plans to do more of them.
“My goal is to do it monthly because it’s a rather large road,” she said.
The first meeting of the West Villages Crusader’s will be at 7:30 a.m. on March 9.
Metz’s is plan for the group to meet at 7:30 a.m. March 9 at Blue Heron Park where she will go over some safety rules, and then the group will get cleaning.
Those interested in signing up can still do so by either using the Nextdoor post or by emailing wvcrusader@yahoo.com or sign up.
Metz recommends that those interested should sign up before joining.
