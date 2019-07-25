Renaissance at the West Villages hosted a wooden toys and simple machines program July 20 in the community’s clubhouse. Resident Margaret Hayes, a former tech education teacher, shared the extensive collection which she has acquired over the years (mostly from Pennsylvania), discussed and demonstrated how the many wooden toys and simple machines worked. Guests who attended the event, were able to decorate and take home their own wooden tops.
Sun Photos by TAMI GARCIA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.