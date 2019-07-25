Renaissance at the West Villages hosted a wooden toys and simple machines program July 20 in the community’s clubhouse. Resident Margaret Hayes, a former tech education teacher, shared the extensive collection which she has acquired over the years (mostly from Pennsylvania), discussed and demonstrated how the many wooden toys and simple machines worked. Guests who attended the event, were able to decorate and take home their own wooden tops.

