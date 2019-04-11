Residents at Renaissance have stepped out for fun recently.
From veterans participating in the unfurling of the flag at the recent Atlanta Braves game to gathering at the club house to enjoy the Sip and Dip.
Renaissance residents are out and about enjoying everything the West Villages and the surrounding areas have to offer
