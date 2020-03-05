Renaissance at the West Villages hosted a day filled with fun celebrating Leap Day, Feb. 29.

Those who partook in the free program enjoyed refreshments and snacks, various crafts — including decorating cupcakes, word puzzles, tote decorating.

The event also included learning the history behind the day — and other activities.

SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA

