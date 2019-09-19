Renaissance at the West Villages hosted a end of summer Pig Roast Sept. 14, with more than 100 residents attending. On the menu was whole roasted pig, Teriyaki glazed chicken with grilled pineapple wedges, jasmine rice, coconut island rice pilaf, vegetable medley, fresh seasonal fruit bowl, sweet Hawaiian rolls, and for dessert pineapple upside down sheet cake, all catered by Plantation Golf and Country Club. Live, musical entertainment was provided by steel drum player Ronald Headley with Caribbean Pan.
Sun Photos by TAMI GARCIA
