WEST VILLAGES — North Port Fire Rescue held a free CPR seminar June 18 at the Renaissance community in Wellen Park.
Although not a certification class, residents learned how to correctly perform "hands only" CPR using Little Anne mannequin training apparatuses.
On hand was NPFD staff, including Karl Bennett, division chief of Emergency Medical Services, and David Ingalls, EMS Training captain.
Those who attended received brief instruction on how to properly utilize an AED machine. They also were given File of Life emergency medical cards to take home.
To find out how to schedule a CPR course for your group or community, contact Capt. Dave Ingalls at:
Those interested can also call 941-240-8189.
