SOUTH VENICE — As a piece of the world faded, Bill Hulshoff took it upon himself to brighten and improve it.
Hulshoff began repainting and enhancing a large design of the United States and a second one of the world on the walkway outside Taylor Ranch Elementary School last year.
The 73-year-old moved with his family to South Venice last year and his daughter attended Taylor Ranch during her fifth-grade year.
It is a great school, he said.
“I just (appreciate) the focus on the kids and helping them do well. They have some hard-working teachers here.”
While she was attending classes, he was volunteering with the second-graders at the school.
The original map of the U.S. and a separate world map are decades old and never received much — if any — rehabilitation. The states just had postal abbreviations and the world map had the continents with boarders between the countries washed out. It was someone’s hard work that had faded.
It was something Taylor Ranch had on a list of things to improve through the years. While Hulshoff was speaking with Taylor Ranch Principal Bill Bolander about the map, they came to an agreement.
“He offered to buy the paint if I put in the time,” Hulshoff said.
Bolander said the maps have been there for about as long as the school has existed. An annual powerwash and a daily beating by the sun have dimmed the maps over the years.
What Hulshoff has done has been “above and beyond,” Bolander said.
“Obviously it takes a lot of time and takes dedication,” Bolander said, noting it’s far from easy work. He’s on his hands and knees for long stretches of time to complete the work.
The effort, Hulshoff stresses, is to help the Taylor Ranch students and teachers.
“I’ve tried to add a few more things so that it may be more of an education tool more than some colors the kids walk over,” he said.
That’s included adding the equator, tropics of Cancer and Capricorn, the Arctic Circle and labeling oceans and seas.
“Every week, I get up and I think of something else to put on,” he said.
For the U.S. map, he’s added rivers, the Continental Divide, stars representing state capitals and lines representing time zones.
“I’d like to put in some national parks, like Yellowstone, Glacier and the Grand Canyon,” he said.
He estimates he’s put in about 160 hours of work on the project. Most often, he’s worked on it during the cooler morning hours, largely on his knees getting the details right. For some of the larger aspects, like the blues of the oceans, he worked on the weekends.
Hulshoff isn’t seeking kudos. He is one of many volunteers at the school.
He just found he had the time and thought it was something that could help the school’s students. With so many students moving to the area from other parts of the United States — and the world — it’s not uncommon to see kids meandering on the map, looking for their former homes.
“It’s been fun. It’s rewarding just to see it,” he said. “And I think it adds to the kids coming to school. It gives them a sense of perspective.”
He is one of many volunteers at the school who are recognized every year for their efforts.
He’s hoping students will be brought out from the new gates surrounding the school occasionally to help them visualize the world for different classes.
“I like that it’s a bit of a teaching tool,” he said.
Bolander said it has become just that. A map in a book or online doesn’t quite give the same visual impact.
“It’s something that, for the next several years to come, our kids no matter what grade level they’re at, can go out and look at,” Bolander said. “It just gives kids a different perspective ... and I know it’s a conversation piece for the kids. I’ve seen kids stop and talk about it.”
He said he has also spent time looking at the work, and has heard from parents as well who appreciate the work of the world.
Hulshoff knows more of the world than most people. He was born in Holland during World War II while it was under German occupation. His family emigrated to North America when he was a child.
He has lived and worked in New York, Quebec and Alberta, among other places. He estimates he’s visited about 20 countries; all Canadian provinces aside from Newfoundland and about three-quarters of the U.S. states — sans the Southwest and Hawaii.
He, his wife, Rebekah, and their daughter, Anika, 11, found Venice while exploring the Gulf Coast from New Port Richey to Bonita Springs. They moved here from Lake Placid, New York, where he had most recently been the town justice.
“We took a drive on the west side of Florida and happened to hit Venice on the way down,” he said.
They sought a place in the region after his wife became ill and she had to spend time at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.
On the way back north from Bonita Springs, Venice was the place they kept reflecting upon.
“It’s an area I don’t want to tell people about because I think it will get too crowded — but I think it will anyway. It’s just a lovely little corner.”
Bolander said kindergarten teachers have some things on their playground area that they want to have redone — and Hulshoff is now starting on that project.
“I may be there (at Taylor Ranch) for a while yet,” Hulshoff said about the new project.
He is still finishing up some aspects to the maps as well.
“Someone started this years ago and I just improved and enhanced it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.